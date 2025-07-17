Ahmedabad Tops India's Cleanest Big City Rankings
Ahmedabad has been named the cleanest big city in India according to the Swachh Survekshan rankings. Over 4,500 cities participated in this cleanliness survey. The awards highlighted exceptional urban waste management and sanitation efforts, with new categories emphasizing progress in cleanliness across different population brackets.
Ahmedabad has been recognized as India's cleanest big city, surpassing competitors like Bhopal and Lucknow, in the annual Swachh Survekshan cleanliness survey. This survey brought awareness to over 4,500 cities, promoting significant strides towards improved sanitation and waste management.
In addition to Ahmedabad's top ranking, a new 'Super Swachh League Cities' category was introduced. Noida emerged as the leader within the 3 to 10 lakh population bracket. New initiatives such as Swachh Shahar highlight ongoing efforts to promote cleanliness in smaller cities.
During an award ceremony, President Droupadi Murmu acknowledged the importance of the 'Reduce, Reuse, Recycle' approach and peer learning, celebrating cities with remarkable commitments to sanitation worker safety and waste management practices.
