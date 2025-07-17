Left Menu

Forest Heroes Honored on World Snake Day

On World Snake Day, two members of the Forest Department were honored for rescuing over 100 snakes last year. Six snake bite-related deaths occurred during the current monsoon season. The rescuers, Suresh and Vinod Kumar, were acknowledged with commendation letters for their efforts in snake conservation.

Updated: 17-07-2025 20:44 IST
In a ceremony coinciding with World Snake Day, two Forest Department personnel were recognized for their extraordinary efforts in rescuing more than 100 snakes last year. The commendable initiative underscores the importance of snake conservation.

Sadly, the current monsoon season has seen six fatal snake bites since June 20, reported in Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, and Una districts, according to the state emergency operation centre.

Suresh Kumar and Vinod Kumar, who saved 60 and 45 snakes respectively, were honored by Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Sameer Rastogi, and awarded commendation letters and certificates. Rastogi highlighted the critical role of snakes in maintaining ecological balance, emphasizing the department's commitment to conservation.

