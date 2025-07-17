Forest Heroes Honored on World Snake Day

In a ceremony coinciding with World Snake Day, two Forest Department personnel were recognized for their extraordinary efforts in rescuing more than 100 snakes last year. The commendable initiative underscores the importance of snake conservation.

Sadly, the current monsoon season has seen six fatal snake bites since June 20, reported in Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, and Una districts, according to the state emergency operation centre.

Suresh Kumar and Vinod Kumar, who saved 60 and 45 snakes respectively, were honored by Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Sameer Rastogi, and awarded commendation letters and certificates. Rastogi highlighted the critical role of snakes in maintaining ecological balance, emphasizing the department's commitment to conservation.

