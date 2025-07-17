Uttar Pradesh Cities Shine in Swachh Survekshan 2024-25

In a remarkable achievement for Uttar Pradesh, several cities have been recognized for their cleanliness in the Swachh Survekshan 2024-25. Lucknow secured the third position among urban spaces with populations exceeding one million and became the first city in the state to receive a 7-star Garbage Free City rating.

Prayagraj earned the title of Cleanest Ganga City, while Gorakhpur ranked third in the Safai Mitra Surakshit Sheher category and fourth among cities with populations between 300,000 and one million. Agra was acknowledged as the Emerging Clean City of Uttar Pradesh, attaining the 10th national rank. Moradabad followed suit, achieving the 10th spot in its category.

Urban Development Minister A K Sharma attributed this success to the dedication of the Yogi Adityanath government's initiative to enhance urban living standards. Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Sharma praised Lucknow's triumph, highlighting the community-driven 'Arogya Vatika' program for their role in achieving these accolades.

(With inputs from agencies.)