Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Cities Shine in Swachh Survekshan 2024-25

Uttar Pradesh cities achieved top rankings in the Swachh Survekshan 2024-25, with Lucknow receiving a 7-star Garbage Free City rating. Prayagraj was named Cleanest Ganga City, and Gorakhpur excelled in cleanliness categories. Agra and Moradabad also earned national recognition for their efforts. The commendable performance underscores government commitment to urban development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 17-07-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 22:41 IST
Uttar Pradesh Cities Shine in Swachh Survekshan 2024-25
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable achievement for Uttar Pradesh, several cities have been recognized for their cleanliness in the Swachh Survekshan 2024-25. Lucknow secured the third position among urban spaces with populations exceeding one million and became the first city in the state to receive a 7-star Garbage Free City rating.

Prayagraj earned the title of Cleanest Ganga City, while Gorakhpur ranked third in the Safai Mitra Surakshit Sheher category and fourth among cities with populations between 300,000 and one million. Agra was acknowledged as the Emerging Clean City of Uttar Pradesh, attaining the 10th national rank. Moradabad followed suit, achieving the 10th spot in its category.

Urban Development Minister A K Sharma attributed this success to the dedication of the Yogi Adityanath government's initiative to enhance urban living standards. Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Sharma praised Lucknow's triumph, highlighting the community-driven 'Arogya Vatika' program for their role in achieving these accolades.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025