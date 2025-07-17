Left Menu

Delhi's Development Gets a Boost: Rs 600 Crore Allocation for City Transformations

Delhi will receive Rs 600 crore under a Central government scheme to accelerate development projects. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasized the transformative impact of these funds on traffic management, drainage, green energy, and waste management. The Special Assistance to States/UTs for Capital Investment scheme aims to boost infrastructure and sustainable growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 23:34 IST
Delhi's Development Gets a Boost: Rs 600 Crore Allocation for City Transformations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Delhi is set to receive a substantial financial boost of Rs 600 crore from the Central government under a special assistance scheme for Union Territories. The funds are earmarked to accelerate the city's infrastructure and sustainable development initiatives, according to an official statement released on Thursday.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta expressed that these funds will bolster key projects in traffic management, drainage, green energy, and waste management. She discussed ongoing schemes and future needs with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, highlighting the effective transformations taking place in Delhi with Central government support.

The SASCI scheme, which offers interest-free loans for capital expenditure, plays a pivotal role in infrastructure development and economic revival post-COVID-19. It underlines the collaborative approach between central and state governments to transform Delhi into a world-class city while promoting employment generation and growth.

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025