Delhi's Development Gets a Boost: Rs 600 Crore Allocation for City Transformations
Delhi will receive Rs 600 crore under a Central government scheme to accelerate development projects. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasized the transformative impact of these funds on traffic management, drainage, green energy, and waste management. The Special Assistance to States/UTs for Capital Investment scheme aims to boost infrastructure and sustainable growth.
In a significant development, Delhi is set to receive a substantial financial boost of Rs 600 crore from the Central government under a special assistance scheme for Union Territories. The funds are earmarked to accelerate the city's infrastructure and sustainable development initiatives, according to an official statement released on Thursday.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta expressed that these funds will bolster key projects in traffic management, drainage, green energy, and waste management. She discussed ongoing schemes and future needs with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, highlighting the effective transformations taking place in Delhi with Central government support.
The SASCI scheme, which offers interest-free loans for capital expenditure, plays a pivotal role in infrastructure development and economic revival post-COVID-19. It underlines the collaborative approach between central and state governments to transform Delhi into a world-class city while promoting employment generation and growth.
