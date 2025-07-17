Left Menu

Himachal Under Siege: Torrential Rains Trigger Landslides and Chaos

Himachal Pradesh experiences severe rains with landslides blocking National Highway 707 and causing significant disruption. The state has suffered losses of Rs 1,220 crore since June 20, with continued road closures and infrastructure damage. The death toll has risen to 112, while heavy rains persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 17-07-2025 23:49 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 23:49 IST
Himachal Pradesh was battered by intense rainfall on Thursday, rendering National Highway 707 impassable in the Lohrah area of Sirmaur district due to landslides. The local weather office has warned of potential flash floods in several districts, urging caution amid ongoing weather turmoil.

Since June 20, the state has endured substantial losses, estimated at Rs 1,220 crore, as a result of torrential rains that have triggered landslides and flash floods. Currently, 170 roads, including the critical National Highway 707, remain closed for over 30 hours. Debris continues to hinder clearing efforts and restore traffic flow.

The State Emergency Operation Centre reported that 64 water supply schemes and 73 power distribution transformers are affected, with the monsoon claiming 112 lives so far. With an 'orange' alert for heavy rains issued, authorities are on high alert for potential natural disasters in the coming days.

