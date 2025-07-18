Left Menu

Trump Rolls Back Environmental Regulations

Former U.S. President Donald Trump signed proclamations that provide a two-year reprieve from certain Biden-era EPA regulations. These affect coal plants, taconite iron ore facilities, and chemical manufacturers involved in semiconductors, medical device sterilization, and more.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-07-2025 03:47 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 03:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant policy shift, former U.S. President Donald Trump signed four proclamations on Thursday, granting regulatory relief from Environmental Protection Agency rules set during the Biden administration.

The move affects coal plants, taconite iron ore processing facilities, and chemical manufacturers that play crucial roles in various sectors, including semiconductors and national defense.

According to the White House, these changes aim to support industries involved in advanced manufacturing and medical device sterilization, offering a two-year reprieve from existing regulations.

