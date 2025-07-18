Trump Rolls Back Environmental Regulations

In a significant policy shift, former U.S. President Donald Trump signed four proclamations on Thursday, granting regulatory relief from Environmental Protection Agency rules set during the Biden administration.

The move affects coal plants, taconite iron ore processing facilities, and chemical manufacturers that play crucial roles in various sectors, including semiconductors and national defense.

According to the White House, these changes aim to support industries involved in advanced manufacturing and medical device sterilization, offering a two-year reprieve from existing regulations.