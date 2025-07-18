Tragedy Strikes: Roof Collapse at Jharkhand School Amid Heavy Rainfall
One person died and three others were injured when part of a government school building's roof collapsed in Ranchi, Jharkhand, due to heavy rainfall. The incident occurred in a closed primary school, with rescue operations completed and the injured hospitalized. Local rainfall has been significantly above average.
Tragedy struck in Ranchi, Jharkhand, as continuous rain triggered the collapse of a school's roof, resulting in the death of one individual while injuring three others.
The incident occurred at a government school in the Tangra Toli area, where rescue teams quickly responded, saving those trapped under the debris.
Authorities identified the deceased as Suraj Baitha, a 65-year-old caretaker, while the injured teenage victims are being treated at a local hospital. An investigation is underway as Jharkhand experiences unusually high rainfall levels.
