Tragedy Strikes: Roof Collapse at Jharkhand School Amid Heavy Rainfall

Tragedy struck in Ranchi, Jharkhand, as continuous rain triggered the collapse of a school's roof, resulting in the death of one individual while injuring three others.

The incident occurred at a government school in the Tangra Toli area, where rescue teams quickly responded, saving those trapped under the debris.

Authorities identified the deceased as Suraj Baitha, a 65-year-old caretaker, while the injured teenage victims are being treated at a local hospital. An investigation is underway as Jharkhand experiences unusually high rainfall levels.