Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Roof Collapse at Jharkhand School Amid Heavy Rainfall

One person died and three others were injured when part of a government school building's roof collapsed in Ranchi, Jharkhand, due to heavy rainfall. The incident occurred in a closed primary school, with rescue operations completed and the injured hospitalized. Local rainfall has been significantly above average.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 18-07-2025 10:13 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 10:13 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Roof Collapse at Jharkhand School Amid Heavy Rainfall
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tragedy struck in Ranchi, Jharkhand, as continuous rain triggered the collapse of a school's roof, resulting in the death of one individual while injuring three others.

The incident occurred at a government school in the Tangra Toli area, where rescue teams quickly responded, saving those trapped under the debris.

Authorities identified the deceased as Suraj Baitha, a 65-year-old caretaker, while the injured teenage victims are being treated at a local hospital. An investigation is underway as Jharkhand experiences unusually high rainfall levels.

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025