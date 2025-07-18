Left Menu

Tragic Lightning Strike Claims Lives of Farm Labourers in Nagpur

Two women farm labourers lost their lives and five others were injured due to a lightning strike during heavy rains in Nagpur's Soneghat village. The group of 25 women were taking a lunch break under a plum tree when the tragedy occurred. The injured are hospitalized and currently out of danger.

In a tragic incident amid heavy rainfall in Nagpur, two women farm labourers lost their lives due to a lightning strike on Friday. The unfortunate event also resulted in burn injuries to five others, necessitating hospital treatment.

The calamity occurred at approximately 2 PM in Soneghat village, located around 60 kilometers from Nagpur's district headquarters. A group of 25 women, engaged in paddy sowing, were lunching under a plum tree when the lightning struck, claiming the lives of 40-year-old Mangalabai Motghare and 33-year-old Varsha Hinge.

The five injured women were swiftly hospitalized in the Ramtek sub district hospital and are now reported to be out of danger. According to the official statement, the remaining members of the group were unharmed by the incident.

