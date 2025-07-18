Tragedy in Bundelkhand: Devastating House Collapses Claim Lives Amid Heavy Rainfall

In a heartbreaking series of events, six individuals, including four children, lost their lives in house collapses caused by heavy rainfall in Bundelkhand, Uttar Pradesh, officials confirmed on Friday.

The first tragedy struck in Banda district, where Saurabh Singh, the Police Circle Officer of Baberu, reported that nine family members were trapped after their home collapsed. Despite emergency services' efforts to rescue them, two young children, Pushpendra and Aarohi, succumbed to their injuries while seven others remained hospitalized.

Another incident in Chitrakoot saw the collapse of a wall, burying Anil Singh's family. Tragically, his children, Shivangi and Shiva, were pronounced dead at the hospital. A similar collapse in Mahoba district claimed the lives of Jasoda and her son Pran, while Vrindavan and another son remain under medical care.

(With inputs from agencies.)