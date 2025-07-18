Lightning Strikes Claim Lives in Bihar
In Bihar, lightning strikes have resulted in at least 34 deaths and six injuries over the past 48 hours, according to the state’s disaster management department. This is part of a larger pattern of lightning-related fatalities in the region, with significant damages reported earlier in the year.
Nalanda and Vaishali districts reported the highest fatalities with six each, followed by Sheikhpura with five, while Patna and Aurangabad each experienced three deaths. The districts of Nawada and Banka reported two fatalities each, and six additional deaths occurred across Bhojpur, Bhagalpur, Rohtas, Gayaji, Samastipur, and Jamui.
In April, lightning strikes and thunderstorms already claimed over 90 lives and caused extensive damage to crops and property. The Bihar Economic Survey highlighted that a total of 275 lightning or thunderstorm-related deaths occurred across the state in 2023, with Rohtas, Gaya, and Aurangabad among the hardest-hit regions.
