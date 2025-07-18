Mizoram Minister Advocates Urban Development in Talks with Delhi

Mizoram's Urban Development and Poverty Alleviation Minister K Sapdanga met Union Minister Manohar Lal in New Delhi to discuss the development of urban areas in Mizoram, focusing on effective drainage systems to prevent flooding.

Prioritizing solid waste management upgrades, Sapdanga requested support from the Centre, highlighting the necessity for enhanced infrastructure to manage urban growth.

Later, Sapdanga discussed pending funds for development projects with Expenditure Secretary Vuanlunmang Vualnam, who promised to expedite the matter, ensuring timely financial support for Mizoram's advancement.

