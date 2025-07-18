Punjab Governor Advocates for Development with Union Ministers
Governor Gulab Chand Kataria of Punjab held discussions with Union ministers in New Delhi to address development issues in Chandigarh and Punjab. Key topics included electric bus integration, improved rail connectivity, enhanced tourism infrastructure, and boosted aviation links. Dialogue aimed to advance infrastructure and sustainable growth.
- Country:
- India
In a bid to accelerate development in Chandigarh and Punjab, Governor Gulab Chand Kataria engaged in high-level discussions with several Union ministers in New Delhi. On the agenda were pressing topics such as public transportation enhancement, railway connectivity, and tourism infrastructure development, the official statement revealed.
During his meetings, Kataria emphasized the urgent approval of 328 electric buses under the Prime Minister e-Bus Sewa scheme to sustain Chandigarh's public transport as its current fleet ages. He also sought swift delivery for 100 sanctioned electric buses to maintain service continuity.
The talks also highlighted the need for improved air and rail connectivity to key hubs and an emphasis on environmental and sustainable development concerns. Ministers assured their commitment to exploring these initiatives collaboratively with relevant stakeholders.
(With inputs from agencies.)