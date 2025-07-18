Hyderabad Deluge: City Grapples with Heavy Rainfall and Waterlogging

Heavy rainfall pounded Hyderabad on Friday, resulting in severe waterlogging and disruptions across the city.

The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agencies (HYDRAA) took swift action, relocating residents from flooded areas using boats, according to a statement from HYDRAA Commissioner A V Ranganath.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy emphasized the need for coordination among GHMC, police, and other departments to address the challenges posed by the deluge. Traffic snarls were notably reported at Santosh Nagar, Madannapet, and Secunderabad. The Telangana Development Planning Society recorded significant rainfall at various localities, ending weeks of dry weather in the region.

