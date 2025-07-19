Delhi Tackles Urban Defacement: Over 100,000 Posters Removed

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has embarked on an ambitious mission to tackle the rampant defacement of public spaces. In a methodical campaign running from May to June, over one lakh posters, banners, and hoardings were removed across various zones.

The West Zone spearheaded the clean-up operation, eliminating more than 41,000 posters, 2,812 banners, and 4,733 hoardings. Other areas such as Karol Bagh Zone, South, Keshav Puram, and Shahdara North also joined the effort, recording significant reductions in visual clutter.

To further enhance the urban landscape, MCD is not only removing defacements but is also implementing beautification initiatives under CSR partnerships and promoting public awareness regarding urban aesthetics through regular Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) activities.

