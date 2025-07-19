Left Menu

Delhi Tackles Urban Defacement: Over 100,000 Posters Removed

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has launched an extensive campaign to clean public spaces, removing over one lakh posters, banners, and hoardings across various zones between May and June. The initiative includes public awareness efforts, beautification projects, and regular inspections to curb urban defacement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 15:37 IST
Delhi Tackles Urban Defacement: Over 100,000 Posters Removed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has embarked on an ambitious mission to tackle the rampant defacement of public spaces. In a methodical campaign running from May to June, over one lakh posters, banners, and hoardings were removed across various zones.

The West Zone spearheaded the clean-up operation, eliminating more than 41,000 posters, 2,812 banners, and 4,733 hoardings. Other areas such as Karol Bagh Zone, South, Keshav Puram, and Shahdara North also joined the effort, recording significant reductions in visual clutter.

To further enhance the urban landscape, MCD is not only removing defacements but is also implementing beautification initiatives under CSR partnerships and promoting public awareness regarding urban aesthetics through regular Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025