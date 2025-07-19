Left Menu

Rebuilding Lives: Inside Jharkhand's Ambitious Jharia Rehabilitation Plan

Ranchi | Updated: 19-07-2025 19:35 IST
On Saturday, Jharkhand Chief Secretary Alka Tiwari visited the Belgaria township to evaluate ongoing efforts aimed at rehabilitating residents affected by the underground fires in Jharia. Tiwari engaged with locals and students, pushing for improvements in transport and basic amenities within the township.

Talking to reporters, she emphasized the revised Jharia Master Plan's purpose to safely relocate residents threatened by the fires and land subsidence in Jharia. The government endeavors to not only provide a safe living environment in Belgaria but also to enhance employment opportunities through skill development.

According to a 2019 survey, more than 1.4 lakh families in fire-prone areas require relocation. Despite initial construction efforts under the Jharia Master Plan, many residents have hesitated to move to Belgaria due to insufficient facilities. In response, Rs 5,940 crore has been allocated for the revised Master Plan-2, planning for safer rehabilitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

