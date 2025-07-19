Revitalising Delhi's Wholesale Markets: A New Era of Cleanliness and Efficiency

In a significant move to enhance the functioning of Delhi's wholesale markets, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has issued directives to tackle pressing issues like sanitation and infrastructure. During a recent meeting with key officials, she expressed grave concerns over the current conditions affecting vendors and visitors alike.

The initiative includes installing modern waste processing plants and improving road conditions to ensure thorough waste disposal and recycling. Gupta aims to create an environment where shopkeepers, farmers, and consumers can access modern, well-maintained facilities with ease.

To further improve market operations, officials have been instructed to adopt technology-driven solutions and learn from successful models in other states, with emphasis on safety and cleanliness. The Chief Minister underscored the government's commitment to overcoming any logistical challenges to rejuvenate these vital commercial hubs.

