Swift SDRF Action Rescues 176 Amid Ajmer Floods

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) successfully evacuated 176 individuals in Ajmer district following torrential rains that disrupted normal life. Led by Commandant Rajendra Singh Sisodia, teams responded to rising water levels in multiple neighborhoods, while the Meteorological Department forecasts temporary relief with more rain expected later.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 19-07-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 22:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has acted swiftly to evacuate 176 citizens from Ajmer district, where heavy rains have caused significant disruption, an official reported on Saturday.

Under the command of Rajendra Singh Sisodia, the SDRF responded to the severe weather conditions that left many locals stranded as ponds and lakes overflowed, flooding areas such as Subhash Nagar Colony and Vaishali Nagar.

Facing water levels of up to four feet, the team conducted rescues between July 18 and 19. Relief from the intense rainfall is anticipated as the Meteorological Department predicts a temporary decrease in rainfall starting July 20, with a new spell expected in late July.

(With inputs from agencies.)

