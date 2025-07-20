Left Menu

Tragedy in Halong Bay: A Dark Turn of Events

A thunderstorm caused a fatal boat accident in Vietnam's Halong Bay, resulting in 35 confirmed deaths with several still missing. The sudden storm overturned a tour boat filled with Vietnamese tourists. Rescuers continue searching under challenging conditions as Typhoon Wipha approaches the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 15:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic incident in Vietnam's Halong Bay, a sudden thunderstorm capsized a boat on Sunday, resulting in the deaths of at least 35 people. Authorities and rescue teams are relentlessly searching for four individuals who still remain unaccounted for.

The incident unfolded under otherwise calm weather, just before the anticipated landfall of Typhoon Wipha, which threatens to bring additional adverse weather conditions to northern Vietnam and Hong Kong. In the aftermath, officials revised the number of passengers down to 49 from 53 initially reported aboard the ill-fated tour boat, all of whom were Vietnamese tourists.

This misfortune ranks among the worst accidents to occur in the UNESCO-listed Halong Bay area, a major tourist hub consisting of thousands of limestone islands. The abrupt weather shift affected Hanoi as well, diverting flights and halting departures at the Noi Bai International Airport. The rapid darkening of skies and felled trees underscore the storm's severity.

