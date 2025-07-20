Left Menu

Relentless Rescue Efforts Reduce Missing in Texas Hill Country Floods

The Texas Hill Country suffered massive flash flooding over July 4, resulting in 135 deaths and the destruction of homes and vehicles. Intensive search efforts have reduced the number of missing people to three, down from nearly 100, as regrettably experienced in Kerr County with significant casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kerrville | Updated: 20-07-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 17:32 IST
Relentless Rescue Efforts Reduce Missing in Texas Hill Country Floods
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In the wake of devastating floods that swept through Texas Hill Country on July 4, officials announced a dramatic decrease in the number of missing persons, bringing it down to three from nearly 100. The floods claimed 135 lives, primarily along the Guadalupe River.

Kerrville City Manager Dalton Rice commended the tireless search and rescue teams for their dedication, as more than 160 people were initially unaccounted for in Kerr County alone. These efforts highlight a commitment to providing clarity and solace to affected families amidst these tragic circumstances.

The catastrophic floods, exacerbated by inadequate warning systems, caught residents by surprise, prompting scrutiny of local officials. Rescue teams have employed helicopters, boats, and drones in challenging search operations, hindered by the threat of further rain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congress Backs Impeachment of Judge Amid Support from INDIA Bloc

Congress Backs Impeachment of Judge Amid Support from INDIA Bloc

 India
2
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
3
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025