Relentless Rescue Efforts Reduce Missing in Texas Hill Country Floods

In the wake of devastating floods that swept through Texas Hill Country on July 4, officials announced a dramatic decrease in the number of missing persons, bringing it down to three from nearly 100. The floods claimed 135 lives, primarily along the Guadalupe River.

Kerrville City Manager Dalton Rice commended the tireless search and rescue teams for their dedication, as more than 160 people were initially unaccounted for in Kerr County alone. These efforts highlight a commitment to providing clarity and solace to affected families amidst these tragic circumstances.

The catastrophic floods, exacerbated by inadequate warning systems, caught residents by surprise, prompting scrutiny of local officials. Rescue teams have employed helicopters, boats, and drones in challenging search operations, hindered by the threat of further rain.

(With inputs from agencies.)