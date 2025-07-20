Kerala Braces for Intense Rainfalls and Rising Water Levels
Kerala experienced heavy rainfall leading to rising water levels in rivers and dams, prompting an 'orange alert' for nine districts. Authorities opened dam shutters and issued 'danger alerts' for certain rivers. The public and fisherfolk were advised to stay vigilant due to the rough weather and strong winds.
- Country:
- India
Heavy rainfall powered through several regions of Kerala on Sunday, causing river and dam levels to rise, waterlogging low-lying areas. In response, the IMD issued an 'orange alert' across nine districts, including Ernakulam and Idukki, indicating very heavy rainfall up to 20 cm.
With the risk of flooding mounting, authorities in Palakkad opened dam shutters after increased water levels in Malampuzha, Mangalam, and other dams. The Irrigation Design and Research Board simultaneously issued 'danger alerts' for Manimala and Mogral rivers due to significant water level rises.
Forecasters anticipate the rough weather to continue, cautioning against fishing along the Kerala-Karnataka coast and advising vigilance among residents, particularly with winds potentially reaching speeds of 60 kmph till July 24.
- READ MORE ON:
- rainfall
- Kerala
- orange alert
- flood
- waterlogging
- weather
- IMD
- dams
- fishing
- wind
ALSO READ
Pioneering Climate Resilience: NCDEX and IMD's Strategic Weather Derivatives Launch
Torrential Downpour Hits Jharkhand: IMD Issues 'Orange' Alert
Heavy rainfall triggers severe waterlogging in MP's Sheopur; vehicles submerged, locals affected
Vice President's Temple Visit Thwarted by Inclement Weather
Flash Flood Alert in Jharkhand: A Weather Crisis