Kerala Braces for Intense Rainfalls and Rising Water Levels

Heavy rainfall powered through several regions of Kerala on Sunday, causing river and dam levels to rise, waterlogging low-lying areas. In response, the IMD issued an 'orange alert' across nine districts, including Ernakulam and Idukki, indicating very heavy rainfall up to 20 cm.

With the risk of flooding mounting, authorities in Palakkad opened dam shutters after increased water levels in Malampuzha, Mangalam, and other dams. The Irrigation Design and Research Board simultaneously issued 'danger alerts' for Manimala and Mogral rivers due to significant water level rises.

Forecasters anticipate the rough weather to continue, cautioning against fishing along the Kerala-Karnataka coast and advising vigilance among residents, particularly with winds potentially reaching speeds of 60 kmph till July 24.