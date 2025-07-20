Leopard Attack Sparks Panic in Pujeli Village

A 38-year-old woman is recovering after being mauled by a leopard in Pujeli village. Officials report that Urmila Devi Nautiyal was attacked Sunday morning while cutting grass in a nearby forest.

Her cries for help alerted laborers and villagers, who managed to scare away the leopard and rush her to a hospital in Purola, before she was transferred to Dehradun for further treatment. The attack has left the community in fear, with immediate calls for the installation of a trapping cage to prevent future incidents.

In response, the forest department has intensified patrols in the region. Deputy Forest Conservator D P Baluni has urged residents, especially women, to exercise caution in forested areas, while Range Officer Abhilasha Saxena visited Nautiyal to offer support and monitor her recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)