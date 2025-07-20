Tragic Fatality Amid Building Repairs in Thane

A tragic accident claimed the life of a labourer in the bustling town of Ulhasnagar, Thane district, on Sunday.

The fatality occurred as repairs were being conducted on an ageing building, leading to a window frame falling and fatally injuring the worker identified as Raosaheb.

Local authorities are now scrutinizing the collapse to determine if safety standards were upheld during the maintenance work in the congested area.

