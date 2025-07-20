Left Menu

Tragic Fatality Amid Building Repairs in Thane

A labourer named Raosaheb was killed when a window frame fell on him during repair work on an old building in Ulhasnagar, Thane district. The accident occurred due to the building's precarious condition. Authorities are investigating safety protocol adherence and accountability. Police have filed a case of accidental death.

Thane | Updated: 20-07-2025 23:32 IST
  India

A tragic accident claimed the life of a labourer in the bustling town of Ulhasnagar, Thane district, on Sunday.

The fatality occurred as repairs were being conducted on an ageing building, leading to a window frame falling and fatally injuring the worker identified as Raosaheb.

Local authorities are now scrutinizing the collapse to determine if safety standards were upheld during the maintenance work in the congested area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

