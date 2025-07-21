Tragedy Strikes at Dillon Falls: Rescue Efforts Continue

In a tragic event at Dillon Falls near Bend, Oregon, one person has been confirmed dead, and rescue teams are tirelessly searching for two individuals still missing. The incident occurred after a group found themselves swept over the forbidding waterfall, authorities confirmed.

The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office reported that the group went over the falls on the Deschutes River, with three survivors rescued and transported to a hospital. Unfortunately, one individual succumbed to their injuries at the scene. Search efforts, initiated Saturday evening, resumed on Sunday as officials continue to seek the missing.

Dillon Falls, located within the rugged terrain of Deschutes National Forest, is known for its dramatic drop and subsequent rapid-filled gorge carved into volcanic rock. Details surrounding the event remain scarce as investigations continue.

