Gole Market Restoration: Traffic and Transport Strategies

In a bid to transform the iconic Gole Market building into a museum, vehicular movement around the area will face restrictions for six months beginning July 25, an advisory revealed on Thursday.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is undertaking the extensive project, which includes not only the restoration of Gole Market but also the redevelopment of its surrounding infrastructure, such as constructing a subway and a service block.

The Delhi Traffic Police announced that movement between the Gole Market and Bhai Veer Singh Marg roundabout will be limited in both directions, while other access routes like Kali Bari Marg will remain open. Additional regulations may be implemented, and diversions could occur based on the ongoing work.

(With inputs from agencies.)