Gole Market Restoration: Traffic and Transport Strategies

Gole Market in New Delhi is set to undergo a transformation into a museum. During the six-month project, starting July 25, traffic in the area will be restricted. The Delhi Traffic Police advises alternative routes and public transport to ease congestion. New rules include parking bans and route diversions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 17:41 IST
In a bid to transform the iconic Gole Market building into a museum, vehicular movement around the area will face restrictions for six months beginning July 25, an advisory revealed on Thursday.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is undertaking the extensive project, which includes not only the restoration of Gole Market but also the redevelopment of its surrounding infrastructure, such as constructing a subway and a service block.

The Delhi Traffic Police announced that movement between the Gole Market and Bhai Veer Singh Marg roundabout will be limited in both directions, while other access routes like Kali Bari Marg will remain open. Additional regulations may be implemented, and diversions could occur based on the ongoing work.

AI in policymaking: When and how governments should use algorithmic insight

False Certainty? AI chatbots act confident even when clueless

From tweets to trends: How LLMs are shaping public health intelligence from digital traces

Digital propaganda threatens cognitive freedom in today's hyperconnected world

