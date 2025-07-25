Left Menu

Rising Yields and Optimism: EU and U.S. Move Towards Trade Agreements

German bond yields rose as investor optimism over potential U.S.-EU trade agreements grew, despite the ECB's decision to maintain interest rates at 2%. This shift in sentiment led to broader market impacts, with safe-haven assets like gold and the yen experiencing pressure. Meanwhile, euro zone business activity hit an 11-month high.

German 10-year government bond yields surged to their highest levels in four months last Friday. This increase was driven by a diminishing belief among investors that the European Central Bank (ECB) will make steep rate cuts. The market responded negatively to optimism around potential U.S.-EU trade agreements, pushing investors away from safe havens.

The ECB, as anticipated, kept interest rates steady at 2%, with President Christine Lagarde indicating less concern about a drastic economic slowdown. Meanwhile, growing optimism surrounds the possibility of the EU securing a trade deal with the U.S. at tariffs below the 30% mark that President Donald Trump threatened if a deal isn't reached by August 1.

Market reactions included pressures on government bonds, gold, and currencies like the yen and Swiss franc. Meanwhile, encouraging economic data, like the euro zone's 11-month high in business activity, paints a brighter outlook. However, ECB policymakers have set strict criteria for a rate cut in September, needing significant economic decline to trigger such actions.

