True Power: Revolutionizing Lightning Protection in India

True Power is at the forefront of India's lightning protection efforts, addressing the critical need for infrastructure safety. With advanced lightning arresters and chemical earthing systems tailored for diverse Indian conditions, the company is ensuring safer buildings across the nation, reducing fatalities and infrastructure damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 25-07-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 15:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Across India, lightning is a major threat, causing over 2,800 deaths annually and substantial damage to infrastructure. Yet, protection measures are often overlooked. True Power, a prominent name in electrical safety, is spearheading efforts to change this trend.

The company's expertise in earthing and surge protection has positioned it as a leader in defending against lightning strikes. Their specially designed lightning arresters and chemical earthing systems cater to various Indian conditions, from the high-resistivity soils in Rajasthan to the storm-heavy coasts of Odisha and West Bengal.

True Power's solutions include ESE Lightning Arresters and advanced Surge Protection Devices. Their installations, compliant with IS 3043:2018 and IEC 62305 standards, are witnessing widespread adoption across major solar parks, telecom providers, schools, and government buildings. As monsoons intensify and infrastructure modernizes, True Power's role becomes increasingly vital.

Latest News

