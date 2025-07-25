Left Menu

India and Namibia Strengthen Environmental Partnership

India and Namibia are collaborating to enhance efforts in cheetah conservation and wetland protection. Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and Namibian Minister Indileni Daniel discussed their environmental partnership at COP15. India has reintroduced 20 African cheetahs, resulting in the birth of 26 cubs, furthering conservation efforts.

  India

In a significant move to bolster environmental efforts, India and Namibia engaged in talks to enhance collaboration on cheetah conservation and wetland protection. The discussions took place between India's Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and Namibia's Indileni Daniel during COP15 at Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe.

Highlighting their strong environmental partnership, the ministers emphasized shared commitments grounded in democratic values and sustainability priorities. The reintroduction of cheetahs in India, extinct since 1952, has seen the arrival of 20 African cheetahs from Namibia and South Africa, with the survival of 11 and the birth of 26 cubs to date.

This partnership marks a pivotal step in deepening bilateral ties and reflects both nations' dedication to preserving ecosystems and biodiversity, marking significant strides in global conservation efforts.

