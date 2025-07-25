Left Menu

India's Space Ambitions: Tripling Satellites and Expanding Frontiers by 2040

V Narayanan, ISRO Chairman, announced plans to increase India's satellites in space from 55 to nearly triple in three years. By 2040, India aims to match leading nations in space technology. The upcoming NASA-ISRO mission is scheduled for July 30, with further collaborative projects in progress.

Updated: 25-07-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 16:29 IST
India is set to significantly boost its presence in space, aiming to nearly triple its current satellite count from 55 within the next three years, according to ISRO Chairman V Narayanan. Speaking at the GP Birla Memorial Lecture, he outlined plans to elevate India's stature in space technology to match other leading nations by 2040.

He highlighted the ambitious roadmap, including 12 planned launch vehicle missions this year and the upcoming NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar mission. Scheduled for a July 30 launch by GSLV F16, this mission marks significant collaboration between the agencies, with plans also advancing for a jointly built satellite with Japan.

Narayanan further revealed plans for India's own space station with the first module slated for 2028. Additionally, he detailed the ISRO's success in placing satellites for 34 countries, expanding commercial opportunities and collaboration in the burgeoning space economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

