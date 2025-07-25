Greek shipyard workers halt operations amid crushing heatwave

Shipyard workers in Perama, a town 16 km (10 miles) from Athens, halted operations for five hours on Friday as crushing heat hit the Mediterranean nation, now struggling amid its third and longest heatwave of the summer.

Temperatures soared past 40 degrees Celsius (104°F), reaching a peak of 44 degrees Celsius in the west on Friday, ahead of a forecast drop coming on Sunday. Those building and repairing vessels in the Piraeus Port Authority's repair zone faced particularly difficult conditions, working in the heat and amid the flames of welding tools.

"The last few summers have become very difficult. The temperature is rising, our working environment is becoming even more difficult, and as a result we have several colleagues with health problems due to this work and the heat," said Danil Polatsidis, an electrician at Perama shipyard. Akis Antoniou, president of the Piraeus metal workers' union, said workers often endure conditions exceeding 50 degrees Celsius, as the machinery used and repair materials amplify the heat.

Greece this week imposed a temporary ban on outdoor work for shipyard workers, builders, couriers and other labourers across several areas from midday until 5 p.m. Workers in Perama stuck to that directive, with the president of the Perama shipbuilding and repair zone Vasilis Kannakakis underlining the need for adaptation to the increasingly high temperatures. "These temperatures, as we can see, are something we must learn to live with from now on," Kannakakis said. "This means we need to adapt in some way so that workers are not strained by the high temperatures, while still being able to have the production that is needed, and to be reliable in our time and obligations."

Hot and dry summers have been common in Greece but heatwaves have become more frequent and intense in recent years, which scientists have linked to a fast-changing climate.

