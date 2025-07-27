Europe's Scorching Inferno: Wildfires Ravage the Mediterranean

Firefighters are tirelessly battling widespread wildfires across Greece and the Western Balkans amid the third scorching heatwave of the summer in southern Europe. This relentless heat has forced evacuations in Greece and Albania, affecting several villages and settlements.

In Drosopigi, near Athens, explosions echoed through the air as dense smoke enveloped the area, home to factories containing flammable materials. Firefighting efforts involved helicopters and numerous ground units, with two homes destroyed and residents of nearby Krioneri village advised to head towards Athens for safety. Hospitals treated five individuals affected by burns and smoke inhalation.

In Greece alone, temperatures were predicted to soar to 44 degrees Celsius, accompanied by 52 agroforestry fires in the last 24 hours. The Mediterranean region, increasingly labeled as a 'wildfire hotspot,' faces heightened fire risks due to climate change, sparking calls for more effective preventive measures.