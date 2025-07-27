Left Menu

Drenched North: Record Rainfall Swamps Northern China

Severe rainfall has inundated Beijing and northern China, claiming two lives and displacing thousands. Authorities are on alert for more rain, landslides, and flooding, particularly around Baoding. This extreme weather, tied to the East Asian monsoon and possibly intensified by global warming, impacts China's economy and agriculture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2025 11:12 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 11:12 IST
Drenched North: Record Rainfall Swamps Northern China
Severe weather conditions have battered Beijing and northern China, leaving two dead and forcing thousands to flee their homes. The heavy rainfall prompted authorities to issue warnings for potential disasters, including landslides and flooding.

Hebei province reported two fatalities and two missing individuals as record-breaking rain lashed the region, specifically targeting Fuping in Baoding city. The Water Resources Ministry has issued flood warnings to 11 provinces, including Beijing and Hebei, cautioning against floods from small and midsize rivers.

Floods and landslides disrupted several villages in Miyun district, with Fengjiayu experiencing the most significant damage. Over 3,000 people were evacuated from the area, and the Miyun Reservoir reached a peak flow rate, threatening low-lying areas with waterlogging. This extreme precipitation, attributed to global warming and the East Asian monsoon, continues to challenge China's infrastructure and agricultural sector.

