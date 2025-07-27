Drenched North: Record Rainfall Swamps Northern China

Severe weather conditions have battered Beijing and northern China, leaving two dead and forcing thousands to flee their homes. The heavy rainfall prompted authorities to issue warnings for potential disasters, including landslides and flooding.

Hebei province reported two fatalities and two missing individuals as record-breaking rain lashed the region, specifically targeting Fuping in Baoding city. The Water Resources Ministry has issued flood warnings to 11 provinces, including Beijing and Hebei, cautioning against floods from small and midsize rivers.

Floods and landslides disrupted several villages in Miyun district, with Fengjiayu experiencing the most significant damage. Over 3,000 people were evacuated from the area, and the Miyun Reservoir reached a peak flow rate, threatening low-lying areas with waterlogging. This extreme precipitation, attributed to global warming and the East Asian monsoon, continues to challenge China's infrastructure and agricultural sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)