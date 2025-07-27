Left Menu

Inferno in Turkiye: Fires Engulfing the Nation

Massive wildfires in Turkiye have threatened major cities, including Bursa. Thousands have been evacuated as firefighters battle blazes fueled by extreme heat and dry conditions. The fires have claimed multiple lives, and the government is investigating potential causes and culprits across numerous provinces.

Updated: 27-07-2025 12:03 IST
Wildfires sweeping across Turkiye have threatened its fourth-largest city, Bursa, forcing hundreds to evacuate early Sunday. The blazes, fueled by high temperatures and dry conditions, caused the sky to glow red over the city's eastern suburbs.

Efforts to combat the flames continued as 1,100 firefighters took on the challenge, leading to the evacuation of 1,765 people from northeastern villages. Roads, including the Bursa-Ankara highway, have been closed due to the infernos.

Officials report that the alarming frequency of fires has led to the declaration of disaster areas, with the government taking legal actions against suspects linked to the outbreaks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

