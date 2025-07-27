Left Menu

Monsoon Mayhem: Himachal Pradesh Faces Devastation

Himachal Pradesh has incurred losses of over Rs 1,500 crores due to heavy monsoon rains. Eighty-eight people have died, and 35 remain missing. The state has experienced multiple flash floods, cloudbursts, and landslides. An orange alert for heavy rain is issued for four districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 27-07-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 18:52 IST
Monsoon Mayhem: Himachal Pradesh Faces Devastation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh is grappling with severe monsoon impacts, suffering losses exceeding Rs 1,500 crores since June 20. According to officials, 88 individuals have died and 35 are reported missing due to rain-related calamities.

The landscape of the state has been ravaged by 42 flash floods, 25 cloudbursts, and 32 landslides as per the State Emergency Operation Centre. The local Meteorological Office has forecasted more turmoil, issuing an orange alert for heavy rains, thunderstorms, and lightning across isolated regions in Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, and Shimla districts for Tuesday.

Several parts of the state received light to moderate rainfall in the past 24 hours, with Dharamshala recording 35 mm of rain, among others. Additionally, adverse weather has disrupted transport and utilities, with approximately 200 roads closed, including two national highways, and 75 power transformers and 97 water supply schemes affected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital

Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital

 India
2
Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

 Global
3
Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

 Global
4
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025