Monsoon Mayhem: Himachal Pradesh Faces Devastation

Himachal Pradesh is grappling with severe monsoon impacts, suffering losses exceeding Rs 1,500 crores since June 20. According to officials, 88 individuals have died and 35 are reported missing due to rain-related calamities.

The landscape of the state has been ravaged by 42 flash floods, 25 cloudbursts, and 32 landslides as per the State Emergency Operation Centre. The local Meteorological Office has forecasted more turmoil, issuing an orange alert for heavy rains, thunderstorms, and lightning across isolated regions in Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, and Shimla districts for Tuesday.

Several parts of the state received light to moderate rainfall in the past 24 hours, with Dharamshala recording 35 mm of rain, among others. Additionally, adverse weather has disrupted transport and utilities, with approximately 200 roads closed, including two national highways, and 75 power transformers and 97 water supply schemes affected.

