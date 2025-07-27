Unveiling Telangana's Avian Treasures: A Landmark Study

A groundbreaking study by Osmania University's Prof Chelmala Srinivasulu and citizen-scientist Sriram Reddy documents 452 bird species in Telangana, including rare sightings and Indian firsts like the Spur-winged Lapwing.

Published in the Journal of Threatened Taxa, the research underscores Telangana's crucial role in bird conservation, highlighting globally threatened species such as the Indian Vulture.

Prof Srinivasulu and Reddy call for public engagement in birdwatching to foster appreciation and protection of biodiversity, urging policymakers to prioritize habitat conservation.

