Unveiling Telangana's Avian Treasures: A Landmark Study

A study conducted by Prof Srinivasulu and Sriram Reddy reveals 452 bird species in Telangana, including rare species like the Spur-winged Lapwing. The research highlights the region's critical role in bird conservation and calls for community engagement and policy action to protect and appreciate avian diversity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-07-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 20:46 IST
Unveiling Telangana's Avian Treasures: A Landmark Study
A groundbreaking study by Osmania University's Prof Chelmala Srinivasulu and citizen-scientist Sriram Reddy documents 452 bird species in Telangana, including rare sightings and Indian firsts like the Spur-winged Lapwing.

Published in the Journal of Threatened Taxa, the research underscores Telangana's crucial role in bird conservation, highlighting globally threatened species such as the Indian Vulture.

Prof Srinivasulu and Reddy call for public engagement in birdwatching to foster appreciation and protection of biodiversity, urging policymakers to prioritize habitat conservation.

