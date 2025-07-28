Tragedy Strikes as Vehicle Plunges into Sirhind Canal
Four people, including two children, died after a pickup vehicle fell into the Sirhind canal in Punjab's Ludhiana district when the driver lost control. The group was returning from a temple visit. Most passengers were rescued, but three remain missing.
A devastating accident occurred when a pickup vehicle, carrying around 25 devotees, fell into the Sirhind canal near Jagera bridge in Punjab's Ludhiana district, resulting in four fatalities.
Local police reported that the tragedy unfolded as the group was returning from the Mata Naina Devi temple in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday night. Among the deceased were two children.
The mishap was caused by the driver losing control while attempting to overtake another vehicle by the canal's bank. Immediate rescue efforts, led by Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain and Senior Superintendent of Police Jyoti Yadav, managed to save most passengers. However, the search continues for three missing individuals, while four bodies have been retrieved so far.
