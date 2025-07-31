Left Menu

Philip Morris International: Leading the Charge Towards a Net Zero Future

Philip Morris International (PMI) has been ranked fourth on the Forbes 2025 Net Zero Leaders list, recognizing its efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. PMI's sustainability strategy includes renewable energy investments and supply chain optimization, emphasizing business transformation and long-term value creation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 17:15 IST
Philip Morris International: Leading the Charge Towards a Net Zero Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) has achieved a significant milestone by securing the fourth position on the Forbes 2025 Net Zero Leaders list. This recognition underscores PMI's commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and embracing a net zero future.

The list, crafted through data from Sustainalytics and Morningstar, evaluates U.S. public companies on their readiness to meet decarbonization targets. It examines each entity's management structure, governance, strategy, and metrics alongside their financial resilience against industry competition.

Navaneel Kar, Managing Director at IPM India, expressed pride in the acknowledgment, emphasizing that tackling GHG emissions aligns with PMI's strategic objectives for long-term viability and compliance. Chief Sustainability Officer Jennifer Motles highlighted PMI's integrated business transformation strategy spearheading innovations and ensuring operational resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Lashkar-e-Taiba's hand in Pahalgam attack: HM Shah in RS.

Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Las...

 India
2
India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

 India
3
2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ex-BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit.

2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ...

 India
4
Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI stop the next pandemic before it starts? New research says yes

How technology and tradition can coexist in agroecological practices

Equipping Tajikistan’s Youth: TVET Reform as a Path to Employment and Safer Migration

Georgia’s Green Growth Strategy: A Roadmap for Resilient and Sustainable Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025