Philip Morris International: Leading the Charge Towards a Net Zero Future
Philip Morris International (PMI) has been ranked fourth on the Forbes 2025 Net Zero Leaders list, recognizing its efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. PMI's sustainability strategy includes renewable energy investments and supply chain optimization, emphasizing business transformation and long-term value creation.
- Country:
- India
Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) has achieved a significant milestone by securing the fourth position on the Forbes 2025 Net Zero Leaders list. This recognition underscores PMI's commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and embracing a net zero future.
The list, crafted through data from Sustainalytics and Morningstar, evaluates U.S. public companies on their readiness to meet decarbonization targets. It examines each entity's management structure, governance, strategy, and metrics alongside their financial resilience against industry competition.
Navaneel Kar, Managing Director at IPM India, expressed pride in the acknowledgment, emphasizing that tackling GHG emissions aligns with PMI's strategic objectives for long-term viability and compliance. Chief Sustainability Officer Jennifer Motles highlighted PMI's integrated business transformation strategy spearheading innovations and ensuring operational resilience.
(With inputs from agencies.)
