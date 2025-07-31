Left Menu

NDR InvIT Expands Footprint with New Goa Warehouse

NDR InvIT Trust has inaugurated a 2.35-lakh sq ft facility in South Goa as part of its expansive warehousing strategy. The site accommodates a leading quick commerce company and a logistics firm. This extension bolsters NDR's industrial presence and optimizes last-mile distribution services in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 31-07-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 17:37 IST
NDR InvIT Expands Footprint with New Goa Warehouse
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

NDR InvIT Trust, a prominent infrastructure investment trust, has officially launched a 2.35-lakh square feet facility in South Goa. This development marks a significant expansion for its warehousing operations, designed to support a speedy commerce firm and a leading logistics company.

The strategically located warehouse, NDR Varama Sir on Verna Airport Road, dedicates 1.06 lakh square feet to a quick commerce giant, while 1.24 lakh square feet serve a third-party logistics firm specializing in fast-moving consumer durables products. This move amplifies NDR InvIT's presence in Goa, where it holds the largest warehousing and industrial park portfolio.

Project Director Jagdish Bhanushali emphasized that the facility meets the modern needs of trade, manufacturing, and commerce. By positioning itself strategically, NDR's portfolio in Goa enhances last-mile and regional distribution capabilities, ensuring efficient service delivery and compressed time-to-market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Lashkar-e-Taiba's hand in Pahalgam attack: HM Shah in RS.

Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Las...

 India
2
India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

 India
3
2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ex-BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit.

2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ...

 India
4
Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI stop the next pandemic before it starts? New research says yes

How technology and tradition can coexist in agroecological practices

Equipping Tajikistan’s Youth: TVET Reform as a Path to Employment and Safer Migration

Georgia’s Green Growth Strategy: A Roadmap for Resilient and Sustainable Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025