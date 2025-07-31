NDR InvIT Expands Footprint with New Goa Warehouse
NDR InvIT Trust has inaugurated a 2.35-lakh sq ft facility in South Goa as part of its expansive warehousing strategy. The site accommodates a leading quick commerce company and a logistics firm. This extension bolsters NDR's industrial presence and optimizes last-mile distribution services in the region.
NDR InvIT Trust, a prominent infrastructure investment trust, has officially launched a 2.35-lakh square feet facility in South Goa. This development marks a significant expansion for its warehousing operations, designed to support a speedy commerce firm and a leading logistics company.
The strategically located warehouse, NDR Varama Sir on Verna Airport Road, dedicates 1.06 lakh square feet to a quick commerce giant, while 1.24 lakh square feet serve a third-party logistics firm specializing in fast-moving consumer durables products. This move amplifies NDR InvIT's presence in Goa, where it holds the largest warehousing and industrial park portfolio.
Project Director Jagdish Bhanushali emphasized that the facility meets the modern needs of trade, manufacturing, and commerce. By positioning itself strategically, NDR's portfolio in Goa enhances last-mile and regional distribution capabilities, ensuring efficient service delivery and compressed time-to-market.
