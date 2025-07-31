NDR InvIT Expands Footprint with New Goa Warehouse

NDR InvIT Trust, a prominent infrastructure investment trust, has officially launched a 2.35-lakh square feet facility in South Goa. This development marks a significant expansion for its warehousing operations, designed to support a speedy commerce firm and a leading logistics company.

The strategically located warehouse, NDR Varama Sir on Verna Airport Road, dedicates 1.06 lakh square feet to a quick commerce giant, while 1.24 lakh square feet serve a third-party logistics firm specializing in fast-moving consumer durables products. This move amplifies NDR InvIT's presence in Goa, where it holds the largest warehousing and industrial park portfolio.

Project Director Jagdish Bhanushali emphasized that the facility meets the modern needs of trade, manufacturing, and commerce. By positioning itself strategically, NDR's portfolio in Goa enhances last-mile and regional distribution capabilities, ensuring efficient service delivery and compressed time-to-market.

