Markolines Paves the Way to Success with New Contract Wins

Navi Mumbai, July 31, 2025: Markolines Pavement Technologies Limited witnessed a notable rise in its share prices by more than 20% today, following the announcement of securing significant new contracts valued at ₹30.39 crore, including GST.

The newly acquired projects span across various infrastructure segments, demonstrating the firm's reputation for outstanding project execution. Notable among these is a ₹3.41 crore contract with Athaang Dichpally Tollway Pvt. Ltd. for pavement rectification on NH-44 in Telangana, to be completed in three months, excluding the monsoon period.

Additionally, Markolines has secured two contracts from the Pune Municipal Corporation, each worth approximately ₹7.14 crore, and a ₹12.69 crore order with NCC Limited for work at Malad's Wastewater Treatment Facility. Chairman & Managing Director Mr. Sanjay Patil expressed pride in the confidence clients have shown in the company's capabilities, highlighting the strategic importance of these projects.

