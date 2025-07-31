Markolines Paves the Way to Success with New Contract Wins
Markolines Pavement Technologies Limited's stock surged over 20% following the announcement of acquiring new contracts worth ₹30.39 crore. The contracts cover diverse infrastructure segments, highlighting the firm's expertise and trustworthiness, with major projects in Telangana, Pune, and at Malad's Wastewater Treatment Facility. The orders showcase Markolines’ strategic growth and robust capabilities.
Navi Mumbai, July 31, 2025: Markolines Pavement Technologies Limited witnessed a notable rise in its share prices by more than 20% today, following the announcement of securing significant new contracts valued at ₹30.39 crore, including GST.
The newly acquired projects span across various infrastructure segments, demonstrating the firm's reputation for outstanding project execution. Notable among these is a ₹3.41 crore contract with Athaang Dichpally Tollway Pvt. Ltd. for pavement rectification on NH-44 in Telangana, to be completed in three months, excluding the monsoon period.
Additionally, Markolines has secured two contracts from the Pune Municipal Corporation, each worth approximately ₹7.14 crore, and a ₹12.69 crore order with NCC Limited for work at Malad's Wastewater Treatment Facility. Chairman & Managing Director Mr. Sanjay Patil expressed pride in the confidence clients have shown in the company's capabilities, highlighting the strategic importance of these projects.
(With inputs from agencies.)
