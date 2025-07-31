Left Menu

Delhi's Battle Against Dust: Mist Sprayers to the Rescue!

The Delhi government is launching a multiphase initiative to combat dust pollution by installing mist sprayers on electric poles across key locations like Connaught Place and Khan Market. Aiming to improve air quality, the Rs 19 crore project will be phased over main roads and public areas featuring thousands of nozzles.

Updated: 31-07-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 18:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to curb dust pollution, the Delhi government plans to install mist sprayers on electric poles in key areas, including Connaught Place and Khan Market. The phased project, which spans 24 roads and high-footfall public spaces, is a Rs 19 crore initiative targeting improved air quality.

Phase-I, costing Rs 7.97 crore, involves outfitting 10 main roads with 511 poles and 15,330 nozzles. Notable roadways like Barakhamba Road and Firozshah Road will see these systems, aiming for completion before winter to ensure residents benefit from cleaner air.

Further installments in Phases II and III will cover additional roads and public spaces, with an overall expense of Rs 3.79 crore. This extensive deployment is part of broader efforts directed by the Supreme Court to tackle Delhi's toxic air, trailing ongoing installations at sites like Lodhi Road and Africa Avenue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

