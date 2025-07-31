Delhi's Battle Against Dust: Mist Sprayers to the Rescue!

In a bid to curb dust pollution, the Delhi government plans to install mist sprayers on electric poles in key areas, including Connaught Place and Khan Market. The phased project, which spans 24 roads and high-footfall public spaces, is a Rs 19 crore initiative targeting improved air quality.

Phase-I, costing Rs 7.97 crore, involves outfitting 10 main roads with 511 poles and 15,330 nozzles. Notable roadways like Barakhamba Road and Firozshah Road will see these systems, aiming for completion before winter to ensure residents benefit from cleaner air.

Further installments in Phases II and III will cover additional roads and public spaces, with an overall expense of Rs 3.79 crore. This extensive deployment is part of broader efforts directed by the Supreme Court to tackle Delhi's toxic air, trailing ongoing installations at sites like Lodhi Road and Africa Avenue.

(With inputs from agencies.)