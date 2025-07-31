Left Menu

Tragic School Commute: Student Dies in Van-Truck Collision

A tragic accident involving a school van and a truck resulted in the death of a student and injuries to five others in the vicinity of Sardhana road. Police are searching for the drivers who fled the scene after the impact. The vehicles have been seized by authorities.

Meerut | Updated: 31-07-2025 18:41 IST
A fatal road collision transpired Thursday morning when a school van collided with a truck on Sardhana road, resulting in the death of a young student.

The disastrous accident occurred near Nagalatashi cut, involving a van that was transporting children to Army Public School. Tragically, Arya Sirohi, a class 5 student from Ganpati Vihar, did not survive.

Following the incident, both drivers deserted the scene. Authorities have since seized the vehicles, and an active investigation is underway to locate the absconding drivers.

