Innovative Solutions at High Altitude: ITBP and DBT Join Forces
The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has partnered with the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) to tackle health and environmental challenges faced by troops at high altitudes. The collaboration will focus on solutions for high-altitude sickness, hypoxia, and other extreme conditions, enhancing diagnostics, telemedicine, and nutrition.
The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has entered into a strategic partnership with the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) to address the complex health and environmental challenges encountered by troops stationed at high altitudes.
This initiative is encapsulated in a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by officials representing both parties, in the presence of DBT Secretary Rajesh S. Gokhale and ITBP Director General Rahul Rasgotra.
The partnership aims to develop scientific solutions for conditions such as high-altitude sickness and extreme cold, and will facilitate the introduction of diagnostic tools and telemedicine at remote posts. Research will also focus on improving diet and stress relief for better adaptation to harsh climates.
