Pong Dam Eases Pressure With Major Water Release
Due to heavy rainfall in the Beas river's upper reaches, authorities have released 40,000 cusecs of water from the Pong Dam in Punjab. With the reservoir nearing its maximum capacity, the district administration is actively monitoring low-lying areas to prevent flood damage, while emergency measures are in place.
- Country:
- India
On Thursday, authorities released 40,000 cusecs of water from the Pong Dam in Talwara, Punjab, following a surge in water inflow due to heavy rains upstream of the Beas river, an official stated.
The discharge included 28,000 cusecs through spillway gates and powerhouse tunnels, with an additional 11,500 cusecs diverted from the Shah Nehar Barrage, as reported by dam officials.
At 1,375 feet, the Pong reservoir approaches its maximum capacity of 1,390 feet. In response, the district administration has heightened monitoring of low-lying villages prone to flooding, maintaining high alertness alongside district-level control rooms and emergency teams statewide.