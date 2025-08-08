Left Menu

Riverside Risk: The Rising Threat from Encroached Settlements

The recent flooding in Uttarkashi, India, highlights the growing danger posed by settlements and developments on riverbanks. Experts warn this issue isn't isolated, as many areas, encouraged by tourism growth, risk similar fates. Calls for stricter adherence to environmental norms are intensifying amidst widespread reports of violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 08-08-2025 23:40 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 23:40 IST
Riverside Risk: The Rising Threat from Encroached Settlements
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of the devastating floods in Uttarkashi's Dharali village, experts have raised urgent calls for a comprehensive evaluation of settlements precariously perched on riverbanks. Many scientists, including Dr. Sushil Kumar from the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, underline the necessity of studying large settlements constructed on these vulnerable headlands.

The tourism boom has resulted in rampant construction along rivers like the Khirgad, with many establishments flouting environmental regulations. The recent disaster in Dharali serves as a stark reminder of the potential consequences, turning a once-scenic stop towards Gangotri Dham into ruins in seconds.

Environmentalists point to Dehradun, where constructions blatantly disregard environmental norms, endangering the region. Legal actions have been initiated to address these violations, as authorities face criticism for their alleged complicity in allowing such risky developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

Global
2
UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

 Global
3
Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communities

Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communi...

 New Zealand
4
Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programme

Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programm...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025