Riverside Risk: The Rising Threat from Encroached Settlements

In the aftermath of the devastating floods in Uttarkashi's Dharali village, experts have raised urgent calls for a comprehensive evaluation of settlements precariously perched on riverbanks. Many scientists, including Dr. Sushil Kumar from the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, underline the necessity of studying large settlements constructed on these vulnerable headlands.

The tourism boom has resulted in rampant construction along rivers like the Khirgad, with many establishments flouting environmental regulations. The recent disaster in Dharali serves as a stark reminder of the potential consequences, turning a once-scenic stop towards Gangotri Dham into ruins in seconds.

Environmentalists point to Dehradun, where constructions blatantly disregard environmental norms, endangering the region. Legal actions have been initiated to address these violations, as authorities face criticism for their alleged complicity in allowing such risky developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)