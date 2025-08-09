Tragic Sea Journey: Odisha Fishermen Lost to the Waves

A tragic incident off the coast of Odisha saw four fishermen go missing after a dangerous sea venture last week. The search culminated with the recovery of one body, bringing relief but also heartbreak to the affected families.

Gopal Giri, aged 60, and his family had set out for fishing on August 2 when they disappeared into the treacherous seas. Authorities confirmed finding Gopal Giri's body off Udaipur in the Bhograi block, conducting necessary postmortem procedures before returning him to his grieving kin.

Rescue efforts in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district succeeded in finding Jagannath Pal and Madhusudan; however, sadness looms as the body of Rabindra Giri was also recovered. The tragic series of events has left the coastal fishing community in mourning, highlighting the inherent risks of maritime livelihoods.

(With inputs from agencies.)