Himachal Pradesh's New Construction Policies: Towards a 'Green State'
The Himachal Pradesh government introduces a three-tier policy to regulate construction near vulnerable areas to mitigate damage from natural disasters. Emphasizing safety, certification will be required, and strict norms will be enforced. Efforts are part of a larger initiative to make the state 'green' by 2026.
The Himachal Pradesh government is taking decisive action with a new three-tier policy aimed at regulating construction near rivers and landslide-prone zones, announced Town and Country Planning Minister Rajesh Dharmani.
To ensure compliance, certification from a safety council will be mandatory for new structures, aligning with standards set by the public works department. These measures follow recent disasters that resulted in significant fatalities and financial losses in the state.
The initiative aligns with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's objective to transform Himachal Pradesh into a 'green state' by 2026, also addressing climate change and seismic threats through stringent enforcement of safety norms.
