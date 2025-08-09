Left Menu

Rajasthan's Rain Forecast: A Break in the Monsoon Saga

Some parts of Rajasthan are set to receive light to moderate rainfall over the next four days due to a weakened southwest monsoon. While eastern areas experienced rain, western regions remained dry. An increase in rainfall activity is expected from August 15-21 across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 09-08-2025 13:07 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 13:07 IST
In Rajasthan, a weakened southwest monsoon promises light to moderate rainfall over the next four days, beginning Saturday.

According to the meteorological department, a decline in rain activity will affect the state for a week, but northeastern regions might see some showers from Saturday onward.

The highest rainfall was recorded in Mahua (Dausa) at 71.0 mm, with predictions of increased rain activity between August 15-21, particularly in southern regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

