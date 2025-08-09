Rajasthan's Rain Forecast: A Break in the Monsoon Saga

In Rajasthan, a weakened southwest monsoon promises light to moderate rainfall over the next four days, beginning Saturday.

According to the meteorological department, a decline in rain activity will affect the state for a week, but northeastern regions might see some showers from Saturday onward.

The highest rainfall was recorded in Mahua (Dausa) at 71.0 mm, with predictions of increased rain activity between August 15-21, particularly in southern regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)