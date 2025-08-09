Justice Abhay Oka Highlights Rampant Issues Plaguing Thane City

Retired Supreme Court Justice Abhay Oka voiced his dismay at Thane's escalating issues during a recent book launch attended by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Highlighting rampant traffic violations, unchecked environmental destruction, and dwindling public spaces, Judge Oka questioned whether laws had changed, as he observed vehicles frequently driving on the wrong side of the road.

He criticized the administration's indifference to large-scale deforestation, disappearing sidewalks, and scarce affordable housing, pointing out that despite its proximity to Mumbai, Thane's development projects are stalled.

(With inputs from agencies.)