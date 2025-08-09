Justice Abhay Oka Highlights Rampant Issues Plaguing Thane City
Retired Supreme Court judge Abhay Oka expressed concern over Thane's deteriorating conditions, pinpointing issues like traffic violations, environmental damage, and lack of public spaces. He urged the administration to address these issues and improve citizens' quality of life, while pressing for more affordable housing and a pollution-free environment.
Retired Supreme Court Justice Abhay Oka voiced his dismay at Thane's escalating issues during a recent book launch attended by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
Highlighting rampant traffic violations, unchecked environmental destruction, and dwindling public spaces, Judge Oka questioned whether laws had changed, as he observed vehicles frequently driving on the wrong side of the road.
He criticized the administration's indifference to large-scale deforestation, disappearing sidewalks, and scarce affordable housing, pointing out that despite its proximity to Mumbai, Thane's development projects are stalled.
