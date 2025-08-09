Historic Wildfires Challenge Southern Europe's Resilience

Approximately 1,400 firefighters are mobilized in France's southern Aude region to tackle what has become the country's most significant wildfire in decades. Authorities aim to prevent its resurgence as residents return home.

Christian Pouget, the Aude prefect, announced that the blaze, which charred over 160 square kilometers in the vineyard-laden region, has been contained since Thursday. However, access to the forest remains prohibited. The wildfire has resulted in one fatality and 25 injuries, with 19 among the injured being firefighters. High temperatures forecasted for the coming days are anticipated to hinder firefighting efforts.

In neighboring Spain, firefighters face similar challenges with a wildfire in Avila province. The efforts to contain the fire have intensified amid critical weather conditions this weekend. The persistence of extreme temperatures, attributed to climate change, has made Southern Europe increasingly susceptible to such devastating wildfires.

