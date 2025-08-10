Left Menu

Judge Halts Trump's Fishing Rollback in Pacific Monument

A judge in Hawaii has halted commercial fishing in the Pacific Islands Heritage Marine National Monument, siding with environmentalists against a Trump administration policy. The decision mandates the cessation of fishing activities in protected waters, aiming to safeguard marine life and Indigenous cultural interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Honolulu | Updated: 10-08-2025 02:40 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 02:40 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

A Hawaii judge has temporarily halted commercial fishing in the Pacific Islands Heritage Marine National Monument, reversing a Trump administration policy. The decision was a victory for environmentalists opposing the rollback of ocean protections established by previous administrations.

The monument, a vast protected marine area home to turtles, marine mammals, and seabirds, had been opened for commercial fishing through an executive order by former President Trump. The order, which did not allow for public input, had enabled longline fishing within its waters. The recent ruling now requires the government to establish a proper process for determining permissible fishing activities without compromising the region's ecological and cultural integrity.

The ruling has significant implications, calling for restrictions in waters around Johnston Atoll, Jarvis Island, and Wake Island. It underscores the need for balancing commercial fishing interests with the conservation of natural and cultural resources, aligning more closely with the monument's original protective intent.

