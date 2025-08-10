Henriette and Ivo: Tropical Storm Dynamics Unveiled

Tropical Storm Henriette regained strength in the Pacific Ocean, situated well east of Hawaii, with meteorologists stating it does not pose a threat to terrestrial areas.

The National Hurricane Centre in Miami reported Henriette's position as approximately 1,015 kilometres east of Hilo, Hawaii, advancing west-northwest at 26 kph.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Ivo progresses through the Pacific with maximum sustained winds of 85 kph. Located about 425 kilometres west-southwest of Baja California Peninsula, it's moving westward at 11 kph, with no coastal warnings in place though its swells may cause hazardous surf near the peninsula.