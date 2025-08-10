Henriette and Ivo: Tropical Storm Dynamics Unveiled
Tropical storms Henriette and Ivo continue their journeys across the Pacific. Henriette regained strength but poses no land threat, located over 1,000 km east of Hawaii. Meanwhile, Ivo is southwest of Mexico, with swells causing hazardous surf conditions near Baja California Peninsula. Both storms show moderate intensification.
Tropical Storm Henriette regained strength in the Pacific Ocean, situated well east of Hawaii, with meteorologists stating it does not pose a threat to terrestrial areas.
The National Hurricane Centre in Miami reported Henriette's position as approximately 1,015 kilometres east of Hilo, Hawaii, advancing west-northwest at 26 kph.
Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Ivo progresses through the Pacific with maximum sustained winds of 85 kph. Located about 425 kilometres west-southwest of Baja California Peninsula, it's moving westward at 11 kph, with no coastal warnings in place though its swells may cause hazardous surf near the peninsula.
